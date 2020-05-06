April 2, 1927 – May 4, 2020 (age 93)

Don West Shaffer returned to his Heavenly Father and many loved ones on Monday, May 4, 2020. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.

He was born April 2, 1927 in East Garland, Utah to Larkin Richard and Dora Woods Shaffer. He attended school in Garland and Bear River High School. He learned hard work and ethics at an early age working on the farm, stacking pea vines, and on other jobs around the valley.

Just before his 18th birthday he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He shipped out on the battleship U.S.S. New Jersey, headed for Japan. As they passed Wake Island the atomic bombs were dropped in Japan, bringing an end to the war. He spent the next year stationed in the Marshall Islands, during which he became a baker.

After returning home he got a job in Tremonton, Utah at a bakery, where he met Carol Hadley. He married Carol in the Salt Lake Temple on November 19, 1948. They had three children together, Gloria, Neil, and Diane.

Don worked in a variety of bakeries in Sun Valley and Boise, Idaho, and North Ogden and Granger, Utah. Soon he became the bakery manager at Albertsons in Logan, Utah, where they remained for about 17 years.

Sadly, in March of 1973 his wife Carol passed away after years of struggling with poor health. He later met and married Barta Thomas, January 25, 1974, in the Logan Temple. Her three children, Diane, Dan, and Marlayne became part of the family.

Don and Barta moved to Murray, Utah, where he baked for Mr. J’s Supermarket and Little America Hotel. In October 1978 they moved back to Logan and opened Shaffer House Bakery. They became acquainted with many great people who made their business successful. He was a well-known, superb cake decorator and was famous for his delicious rolls and donuts.

Throughout his life he was active and highly involved in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as Elders Quorum president, M.I.A. president, Young Men’s president, Bishop Counselor, High Council member in two different stakes and Bishop of two different wards. He said, “Serving as Bishop was one of the best and most enjoyable callings I ever had.”

Don had a delightful sense of humor right to the end. He was filled with honesty and integrity. Everyone that met him became his friend. He always tried to find some way to serve others and if he thought someone was the least bit hungry, he would feed them! Many have expressed how he helped them make changes in their lives for the better. He always befriended the less fortunate, refugees, and those facing unique challenges.

He was preceded in death by his spouses Carol Hadley and Barta Caldwell; his parents Larkin Richard Shaffer and Dora Woods; and his siblings: Vernon, Vera Westergard, Kenneth, Effie Wilde, Carmen Gleed, Jasper, Lenna Oyler, Ned, Iva Godfrey, and JoAnn Gunnell.

He is survived by his children: Gloria (Timothy) Taggart of Taylorsville, Utah; Neil (LuAnn) Shaffer of Weston, Idaho; Diane (Gregory) Waller of North Logan, Utah; Diane (Dean) Kohler of Bend, Oregon; Dan (Linda) Thomas of Vernal, Utah; and Marlayne Lyman of Kaysville, Utah; also by 25 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

As a family we want to thank his friends and neighbors in North Logan who meant so much to him and helped him in so many ways, we also want to express appreciation to the wonderful people at Maple Springs Living for taking such good care of him.

Funeral Services are pending.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home