Handyman becomes a hero to his client, holding a bake sale in Preston to help raise additional funds

Joseph Little, a local handyman wants to help raise money for his client, Janet Stricko, and her daughter so they can find another place to live.

PRESTON – Joseph Little, a local handyman, is holding a bake sale in Stokes Market Parking lot located at 217 S. State in Preston on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 12 noon until 6 p.m. to help a client.

Little is a determined man with a cause. He was asked to go make some repairs to a mobile home in Preston. When he got to the home, he was surprised at the conditions.

His client, Janet Stricko, and her daughter live in a Preston trailer park in a 1982 mobile home. Their home is not only falling apart, but it also has mold growing on the inside.

“I just felt like I needed to help her,” Little, a Logan resident, said. “When I saw the trailer for the first time, I decided she needed to find a new place to live, because the trailer was falling apart.”

He said the roof and walls were falling in and there was mold growing.

“She has health issues and the mold isn’t helping her,” he said. “Janet has one lung and she is living on disability and a little income her daughter is bringing in.”

Little has already raised $3,000 from a GoFundMe drive he put together, but he thinks she needs to raise more.

“I’d like to make about $7,000 this Friday and Saturday at my bake sale,” he said. “I will be baking all kinds of different items. I think I can get some of my neighbors to help.”

Stricko said she appreciated everything Little was trying to do for her.

“I just feel like if we don’t help her, who will?” Little said.

“He is my hero,” she said. “He has really tried to help me like no one else has.”

Stricko said she plans to bring some food to sell also.