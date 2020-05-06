Judge binds Wellsville man over for trial on drug dealing and other charges

Booking photo for Tanner J. Mitton (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 26-year-old Wellsville man has been bound over on charges of allegedly transporting drugs throughout southern Idaho and northern Utah. Tanner J. Mitton is being held in jail without bail after on more than 24 criminal charges were filed against him.

Mitton was in 1st District Court Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing, appearing by video from the Cache County Jail.

Prosecutors and deputies explained how Mitton was arrested in Feb. He had been spotted driving a red Volkswagen Jetta in Smithfield. The deputy recognized that the suspect had a warrant for his arrest.

Mitton allegedly became verbally confrontational with the deputy. He also appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine and heroine.

Deputies obtained a warrant and searched the Jetta. Inside they found needles, aluminum foil, plastic packages with residue and two electronic scales. They also located two bags of marijuana and a baggy of cocaine. Multiple cellphones, laptops, a hard-drive, financial card swiping device and a printer were also discovered in the car.

Mitton admitted to law enforcement that he had been using drugs. He later tested positive for multiple illegal substances and was booked into jail.

Prosecutors also provided evidence showing that Mitton had failed to keep his sex-offender registry up to date. He was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor in 2012.

Public defender Mike McGinnins entered a plea of not guilty to each of the charges. He explained that Mitton was targeted by deputies, who violated his rights.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Mitton to remain in jail without bail and appear again in court later this month.

