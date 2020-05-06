Judge refuses bail for Providence man accused of raping three women

Booking photo for Wyatt D. Martin (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 28-year-old Providence man has been refused bail despite his attorney’s request for pretrial release because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she would not reverse a previous judge’s ruling and ordered Wyatt D. Martin to remain incarcerated in preparation of his rape trial.

Court staff report Martin’s attorney and prosecutors held a teleconference in 1st District Court Tuesday morning. Defense attorney Jeanne Campbell had filed a motion requesting bail for Martin because of the current health restrictions.

Judge Fonnesbeck noted that Martin had been ordered to be held without bail by Judge Thomas Willmore, who retired earlier this year. She said there was no reason to overrule his order but said if Martin’s four-day jury trial in July was postponed because of the virus, the issue could be considered again.

Martin is being charged with two counts of rape and one count of aggravated kidnapping, both first-degree felonies; along with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; and, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony and two misdemeanors. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Prosecutors claim Martin allegedly raped a woman during a party at his home in September 2018. She said the assault took place in his bedroom, after she had been pressured to drink alcohol by other party goers.

A second alleged victim claimed she was raped by Martin after they broke up. She reported around the same time how she went to the suspect’s home after the suspect said he had a surprise for her.

She claimed that when she arrived at Martin’s home he blindfolded her, tied her up and sexually assaulted her with an adult novelty toy. He also allegedly filmed the assault, and threatened to blackmail her with it.

A third victim reported to be raped in March 2017. She claimed it occurred at Martin’s home. She said that she blacked out and later woke up in his bedroom. As she came to, the suspect was taking her clothes off and raping her.

Martin has claimed that he was falsely accused. He was arrested in Oct. 2018 and could face up to life in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to appear in court for a final pretrial conference July 7.

will@cvradio.com