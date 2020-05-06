Logan school teachers parading through neighborhoods all over the city on Thursday

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020 photo, students and their families wave to passing teachers during the Hanover School teacher parade in South Meriden, Conn. Teachers in the Logan School District are planning something similar on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP)

LOGAN – Teachers and administrators throughout the Logan City School District will be parading through neighborhoods all over Logan on Thursday. The teacher parade is being led by the Logan City Police and Fire departments so families can cheer on and see their teachers. Families are encouraged to view the parade from their homes in a socially-distant appropriate manner.

The teacher parades will begin at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day until approximately 3 p.m. as they focus on areas within the boundaries of the district’s six elementary schools. A seventh parade route will focus solely on neighborhoods in southwest Logan. Some teacher parades may last as little as 30 minutes, while others may last closer to an hour.

The estimated time for each parade:

Hillcrest Elementary: 9 – 9:30 a.m.

Wilson Elementary: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Adams Elementary: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Bridger Elementary: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Ellis Elementary: 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.

Woodruff Elementary: 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Southwest Logan Neighborhoods: 2:15 p.m. – 3 p.m.

See the routes for each parade below: