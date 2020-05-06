Logan to allocate federal grant funds to local groups

Logan City Hall

LOGAN – Members of the Logan City Council approved a plan on May 5 under which the City of Logan will allocate nearly $300,000 in federal grant funding to local service organizations and non-profits to defray expenses related to the Coronavirus.

Mike DeSimone, director of the city’s Community Development Department, explained that Logan was awarded a $299,912 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under the federal CARES Act. Those block grant funds are earmarked for local efforts to prevent, prepare for and respond to the Coronavirus pandemic, with priority to be given to programs focused on the needs of low- and moderate-income residents.

After consulting with local service groups and non-profits to identify their needs related to the Coronavirus, DeSimone’s staff prepared a proposal for the allocation of those grant funds that would be screened and approved by HUD officials.

Due to her professional affiliation with one of the groups listed in DeSimone’s plan, Council Chair Amy Z. Anderson recused herself from the council’s discussion of the plan. After some deliberation, council member Jeannie Simmonds recommended some slight adjustments to the funding allocations. The council members then approved DeSimone’s plan, with Anderson abstaining from that vote.

Under that plan, the Cache Community Food Pantry will receive $25,000 for emergency food purchasing and distribution, plus $11,000 for new coolers to improve the pantry’s long-term cooling/freezing capacity.

Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse will receive $40,000, to be allocated equally between emergency shelter needs and client rental assistance.

The Bear River Health Department will receive $6,000 for personal protective equipment and thermometers, plus $10,000 for telehealth hardware and software.

The Sunshine Terrace Foundation will receive $17,000 to establish a segregated patient care facility and $5,000 for telehealth hardware and software.

The plan also allocates $50,000 each to three programs that will be administered by city officials. They are a business assistance grant program for micro-enterprises or small businesses employing low- or moderate-income residents; an assistance grant program for low- or moderate-income residents to help with utilities, rent or other supplies; and an assistance grant program for non-profit groups to help with utilities, rent, supplies or operational expenses.

At council members’ urging, the plan was amended to provide $10,000 for a restaurant food voucher program and an equal amount for food expenses for Coronavirus patients who might need to isolate in dormitory rooms now available at Utah State University.

The council members also voted to allocate $15,000 to supporting local groups providing mental health assistance to residents during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Finally, the council members authorized DeSimone’s staff to designate a number of worthy receiver project to receive funds reallocated from completed or cancelled projects.