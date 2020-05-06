June 11, 1950 – May 5, 2020 (age 69)

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend; Nancy Benson Whitaker, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Ogden Regional Medical Center from a massive stroke.

Nancy was born on June 11, 1950 in Logan, Utah, a daughter of Morse and Francese Hunsaker Benson. She graduated from Box Elder High School in 1968.

Nancy married Larry J. Whitaker on January 11, 1969 in Willard, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Temple on July 29, 1975.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and currently a member of the Brigham City 14th Ward.

Nancy was a medical assistant at Brigham Medical Clinic. She retired in February 2013. She was a member of the CMA, served as State President and was secretary for the Utah Young Homemakers.

She loved crocheting, her yard and planting flowers. She also enjoyed traveling, reading, camping, and especially deer hunting. She loved being with her grandchildren and her family.

Surviving is her husband, Larry; 4 children, Kyle (Angie); Lancer; Matt (Rose); Nicole (Odell); 14 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; her mother, Francese Dowdle; five siblings, Liz (Mike) Warden; Linda Andrew; Allen (Shelly) Dowdle; Kathy Benson and Brenda Benson.

She was met by her father, Morse (Carol), her second father, Leroy Dowdle, three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, two sisters, Kris Zundel and Tracy Benson.

Drive by viewing will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. Please use the 600 East entrance.

Because of COVID-19, the funeral service will be private on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00am with a live broadcast. Click here for the live stream link. Interment will be in the Honeyville City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at gfc-utah.com