No Hot Wheels/Hot Dogs this summer, but other Hyrum Museum events continue with changes

Hot Wheels Hot Dogs 2019

HYRUM – It’s been a major fundraiser for the Hyrum City museum for about eight years now, but Hot Wheels & Hot Dogs will take a break this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, museum director Jami Van Huss said she knows many local residents were looking forward to it as she was.

“Hyrum City determined it would be the most prudent thing to cancel it for this year. We are really sad about that, I know that it’s a community favorite. I look forward to it and seeing everybody. We get some really wonderful vehicles that have great stories and the people that just put so much work and love into their cars and their hobbies. And it is a wonderful fundraiser for the museum which we’re able to offer a lot of our free educational programming and the children’s activities and other things that we do,” according to Van Huss.

She said they are hoping to be able to offer it in some form next summer. But other events for this summer will modify and be held like the Passport to Summer Fun program.

“And we will be offering that again; it’s a wonderful summer-long program for all children and we’ll have some virtual opportunities. The way that’s (been run) in past years has been that it gives kids a whole bunch of options of fun things that might just be fun.

“It might be learning opportunities, they might be something outside. Just things that they can do to both learn, to keep active and busy away from a screen during the summertime.”

Van Huss said they hope to reopen the museum with reduced hours on June 1st and families could pick up packets and activity kits. As far as exhibits are concerned, she said the Smithsonian exhibit entitled ‘Water Ways’, sponsored by the Bear River Heritage Area, was scheduled for early 2021 but might be pushed back a few months. Get more information and updates at HyrumCityMuseum.org or Hyrum City Museum on Facebook.