President Russell M. Nelson addresses reintegration of church worship and activities

Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaking during the April 2020 General Conference.

SALT LAKE CITY — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a brief statement Wednesday afternoon, reiterating that the faith will continue to suspend worship services in its meetinghouses and temples due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The comments came as areas of the world have begun loosening restrictions.

In a short video on social media, President Russell M. Nelson said leaders are continuing to proceed with “an abundance of caution,” as they receive information from governments, health and civic leaders. He didn’t provide any timetable for when worship services may resume.

“Your safety and well being will always be our utmost concern,” said President Nelson. “As we cautiously move forward to a more normal way of life, church leaders will continue to monitor information and determine how soon we may again gather in our meeting houses and temples in various locations.”

In March, the Church announced the suspension of all worship services and weekly activities. Temples were closed several weeks later.

President Nelson said leaders will provide instruction for when meetinghouses and temples can be reopened.

“We will clearly communicate, step-by-step, when and where such gatherings and other Church-sponsored activities may be resumed.”

The Church has already started reassigning missionaries who were forced to return home early because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some in the United States and Canada have started departing for their new assignments this week.

