May 13, 1952 – May 4, 2020 – (age 67)

On May 4, 2020, Shauna Herzog passed away peacefully at her mother’s home in Logan, Utah.

Shauna was born on May 13, 1952 in Logan, Utah. She was welcomed by her parents, Lavon (Bud) and Dawn Abel Herzog and her sister, Lee Ann. Her family lived at 846 North 300 East in Logan, where her mother continues to reside.

Shauna attended Logan City Schools and graduated from Logan High School in 1970. She attended the University of Utah and later graduated from LDS Business College with a degree in accounting.

Shauna lived in Salt Lake City, and worked for the next forty years as an accountant. During her career, she was employed by the State of Utah, a number of private sector companies, as well as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Shauna was a consummate professional. She was dependable, hard-working and a great team player.

When Shauna was younger, she enjoyed skiing and travel. She loved painting ceramics, sewing and other crafts. Later in life, she enjoyed cooking. She loved watching the cooking channels and trying new recipes.

Shauna is survived by her mother, Dawn Herzog, in Logan, and her sister Lee Ann (Bud) Fackrell of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by eight nieces and nephews and their spouses along with twenty-nine great nieces and nephews.

Shauna loved her family and was a favorite Aunt. She loved spoiling all of her family for birthdays and Christmas. Shauna was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in many capacities as a member of the Millcreek Eighth Ward. Her favorite was teaching in the Primary. Shauna will always be remembered and greatly missed by her family.

Graveside services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Logan City Cemetery, To join the service via zoom click on the link provided.

