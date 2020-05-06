Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in BRHD; now 64 positives in the district

LOGAN – Two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Bear River Health Department are included in the Wednesday midday report from the Utah Department of Health (UDOH). One was found in Cache County and one in Box Elder County. Both are in the 18-60 age group, neither is hospitalized.

There are 64 total positive cases in the district: 45 in Cache County, 19 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

The Wednesday UDOH Report indicates 5,595 COVID-19 cases to date, an increase of 146 over Tuesday’s report. There have been 131,002 tests administered in the state and hospitalizations have grown to 464, eight people more than Tuesday’s report.

The State Health Department also indicates 2,509 cases are now considered recovered. That means it has been three weeks since they were first diagnosed and they haven’t died.

Among the 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Bear River Health District, 48 are now termed “recovered.” Two more Utahns have died from COVID-19 which pushes the state’s death toll from the pandemic to 58.