Utah National Guard being called up to help test and fight COVID-19

Acting Director of the Utah Department of Health Jefferson Burton during state press conference Wed. May 6, 2020.

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the Utah National Guard are being called up to help test and track cases of COVID-19. The announcement came as health officials continued to stress the importance of maintaining social distancing restrictions and wearing face masks.

Dr. Jefferson Burton, acting Director of the Utah Department of Health, explained that the 120 guardsmen will be deployed to provide support at testing sites and contact tracing centers. They will also be able to mobilize to hotspots where the number of cases may be surging.

“There focus will be at our long-term care facilities, to do more testing for our healthcare workers at those facilities,” said Burton. “Also to augment our state laboratory to expand capacity there. Finally, they will be able to help us with rapid response to hot spots and reach out to those high risk populations, and those communities and vulnerable groups that might need additional assistance.”

Wednesday’s press conference was held after the Utah Department of Health confirmed 146 new virus cases, a 2.7 percent growth increase. The numbers showed a total of 5,595 cases within the state, resulting in 464 hospitalizations throughout the outbreak. It is also estimated that 2,509 patients have recovered.

Burton expressed appreciation to businesses and individuals who are following the governor’s instructions. Although case numbers continue to remain high, he said they reflect an increase in testing capacity.

“We are tracking these numbers on a day to day basis and feel comfortable where we are. Obviously we always say to our citizens, please follow the guidelines. Currently it is a governor’s order. He strongly encourages everyone to wear masks. I think it is pretty well excepted now that mask wearing can help us keep those numbers down or flatten those numbers. Just by protecting ourselves and others, being considerate of others.”

Wednesday’s state capitol press conference was held as the Bear River Health Department reported two new cases of the virus in the past day, one in Cache County and the other in Box Elder County. Both individuals are between the ages of 18-60. The total number of cases in northern Utah is now 66. There are 45 in Cache County, 19 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

Burton said some citizens have had questions about the restriction on social gatherings of 20 or less, which specifically applies to family and neighborhood groups. Guidelines for churches and faith organizations have been updated, allowing them to open if they can follow mandates from the Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Churches can resume operation. However, the one non-negotiable stipulation is the six-foot social distancing requirement by the CDC. So to the extent that a church can open, maintain that distancing, map the seating, it may be that a small church has to have three Sunday services instead of one. But if they keep that distancing between family groups and make sure they are following those guidelines they can open.”

The state health department also reported two new deaths from the virus during the past 24 hours. The two women were from the Salt Lake County area and living in separate long term care facilities. There have now been 58 fatalities after six deaths were reported Tuesday.

Utah epidemiologist Angela Dunn said they are working to lower the rate of positive cases compared to the number of people tested. Although the deaths are tragic, the models predict fatalities should begin decreasing.

“Deaths are definitely the most lagging indicator we have,” said Dunn. “They are the end point of COVID-19 that we measure. These deaths are attributed to cases that we identified several weeks ago. I think we can have hope, looking forward at our plateau of cases will hopefully result in fewer deaths as we move forward in this outbreak. We are anticipating a drop in deaths and working towards that in the coming weeks and months.”

There have been 131,002 people tested for the virus. The number of positive cases compared to the tests performed remains around 4.3 percent, which is reportedly lower than the national average.

will@cvradio.com