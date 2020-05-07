June 07, 1957 – May 06, 2020 (age 62)

Scott B. Hodges 62, of Weston, Idaho passed away suddenly May 06, 2020, of an apparent heart attack during an auto accident.

Scott was born June 7, 1957, in Preston, Idaho, the 5th of 7 children born to Elmo J. Hodges and Wanda Egbert Hodges.

After High School, Scott served a full-time mission for the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He spent his entire working life of 36 years, employed at Presto Plastics Company in Lewiston, Utah.

Christmas was his favorite time of year. A lot of the young adults in the Preston, Weston, and Dayton area may or may not know that Scott was your Santa Claus for many years. He would spend Christmas Eve at his brother Randy’s house, then always have to leave early enough to get dressed up to go make his visits. I’m sure all the youngsters that knew him had a wonderful Christmas experience.

Scott was preceded in death by the following in this order; Sister Janeal at just 10 years old; Mother Wanda while he was on his mission; Father Elmo, Brother Randy, Sister Paula, and Brother Kimber. Scott endured more family death at a young age than a person should have to bear and he thought about them every day, the rest of his life. I am sure those listed above were there to meet greet him at the Franklin County Medical Center.

He loved the area in which he lived. The country living, with the mountains in his front yard. He enjoyed 4-wheeling and hanging out with his friends.

Scott is survived by his uncles Arlo and Thayne (Cedar). Brothers Mike (Nancy) and Kenny. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was very fond of the local ones, Rawlin, Nikki, Aubry, and Kali (who Scott confided in most, said she meant the world to him).

A special thank you to all the doctors and nurses who worked very hard these last few years nursing him through his heart issues to get him this far. Also the officers, paramedics, ER staff who worked hard to make Scott comfortable in his last hours of mortality.

We love you Scott and will miss you. Until we meet again.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00am Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Weston City Cemetery, 5 North 100 West, Weston, Idaho. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask everyone to please honor the social distancing guidelines and if you have any symptoms please stay at home.

A visitation will be held Friday, May 8, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street, Preston, Idaho. Please enter the chapel from the rear parking lot door and allow extra time as we will only allow 10 people into the building at a time in order to maintain social distancing.

