Cache Humane Society to resume weekly community clinics

LOGAN – After a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus, the Community Spay/Neuter & Vaccination Clinic at the Cache Humane Society will reopen on Thursday, May 14.

Cache Humane Director Stacey Frisk said the animal shelter’s staff has developed procedures that will allow the weekly clinic to operate while still observing the statewide social distancing guidelines now in effect.

“For spay and neuter services, we will need an appointment in advance,” Frisk says. “When pet owners call in to 435-792-3290 to schedule an appointment, we’ll give them additional instructions about how our curbside service will work.”

The procedure will be for pet owners to remain outside the shelter in their cars when dropping off animals for the spay/neuter clinic. A member of the shelter’s staff will come out to the vehicle to collect the animal and to receive payment for the service.

“Vaccinations will be available on a walk-in basis,” Frisk adds, “but we will limit traffic into the shelter to three customers in the building at a time. That will give us enough space for those customers to practice social distancing. We ask that pet owner waiting their turn for vaccinations should remain in their vehicles outside.”

While its clinic operation was temporarily closed, Frisk said the shelter’s staff has kept busy caring for its animal population and coordinating with volunteers offering foster care support.

“We have been really fortunate to have a lot of families open their homes recently to provide foster care for our animals,” she explains. “We now have 29 animals (15 cats and 14 dogs) in foster homes who we’re hoping to eventually place with other families on a permanent basis.”

But Frisk says Cache Humane always needs more volunteers willing to foster rescue animals and donations to its Pet Food Pantry, which can be made through the shelter’s website or its Facebook page.

The Cache Humane Society’s animal shelter is located at 2370 West, 200 North in Logan. Its regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.