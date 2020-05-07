Cache Valley merchants ready for Mother’s Day

Mother's Day is upon us and there are several local shops that are beefing up their inventory to be ready for the occasion.

LOGAN – Area merchants are beefing up inventory for Mother’s Day this weekend.

Cox Honeyland, located at 1780 S. US-89/91, is currently selling a lot of their gift baskets right now, said Camille Cowley one of the sisters. “Our biggest seller is always our honey,” she said. ”The gift baskets are the next big seller for Mothers Day.”

She said customers can spend anywhere from $3.25 to $75 for gifts in their store.

Rachel Howell, at S.E. Needham Jewelers, located at 141 North Main in Logan, said Mother’s Day is definitely one of their busiest times of year.

“Mother’s Day is our busiest time of year after Christmas,” she said. “We have anything from $25 up to whatever you can imagine.”

She said S.E. Needham Jewelers has a lot of good gift possibilities.

“Some of our more affordable options include birthstones, necklaces and our Mother’s Jewelry,” she said. “Pearls are always a big seller for mothers.”

Howell said they also have a gift and home department with a variety of merchandise.

Jerrick’s Fine Jewelry, located at 930 North Main in Logan, also has a selection of gifts this weekend for moms.

Flowers are always in style for any occasion and there are a variety of shops in and out of the valley that can make something special for mothers.

It’s always good to order early; florists are trying to keep up with demand.

Elise Haslam, of the Fluer Market on corner of 100 East and 300 North, said they are slammed right now. She and three others are busy snipping stems and organizing flowers for this weekend.

“We sell anything from a single stem for $3 to $5,” she said. “Or we can go all the way up to whatever your heart desires.”

Haslam said, generally, people are spending $25 to $50 for an arrangement.

“We do add-ons with Bluebird Candy, lotions and even candles,” she said. “Right now we are offering free delivery.”

There is nothing like a box of locally-made chocolates and Bluebird Candy, located at 75 W. Center in Logan, and Alvey’s Candies, located in the Cache Valley Mall, are open and doing good business.

Alvey’s employees said they are keeping busy with orders for this weekend.

“We have been getting quite a few orders for Mother’s Day,” he said. “We’re certainly busy this time of year.”