Dennis LaMarr Bair (76) of Richmond, Utah passed away May 4, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

Dennis was born September 1, 1943 to Clifford and Violet (Read) Bair. Dennis was the 8th of 9 children.

Dennis married Nola Sparrow February 16, 1968 in Preston, Idaho, the marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple. To this forever marriage Dennis and Nola brought to earth seven children, six boys and one girl. From their children they have gained 32 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Dennis enjoyed fixing anything and everything. Dennis owned and operated his welding/blacksmithing and mechanic shop for forty-one years. Dennis enjoyed long drives, painting, amateur radio, and most of all spending time with his family.

Dennis is survived by his wife Nola of 52 years and children; Curtis (Cindee) of Cove, Utah, Douglas (Tammie) of Preston, Idaho, John (Elayne) of Smithfield, Utah, Jamielyn (Lyman) Davis, Jay (Jenny), Lyle (Ashlee) all of Richmond, Utah, Brent (Amanda) of Brigham City, Utah. He is also survived by his 29 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and his brother Sherwin Bair. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and five sisters; as well as by his three beautiful granddaughters Alexys Bair, Chantril and Amelia Davis.

Please join us for a viewing at the Richmond Stake Center, 135 West Main Street, Richmond, Utah Friday, May 8, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00pm. Private family services will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Richmond Stake Center with only 20 immediate family members in attendance. Services will be streamed through YouTube. Interment will be at the Richmond Cemetery, 90 South 100 West, Richmond, Utah with all invited to come and support the family there.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com