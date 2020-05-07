Logan Temple and others set to reopen next week

Logan Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

LOGAN — The Logan Temple and others of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be reopening on a limited basis next week. The announcement was made in a letter to church members from the faith’s leadership Thursday morning.

According to a press release, the letter from the Church’s First Presidency said, “we rejoice in announcing a careful, phased reopening of temples.” May 11, the selected temples in Utah, Idaho, Germany and Sweden will begin opening for marriages.

The letter outlined a four phase approach and only applies to temple worship services. Sunday services and weekly activities at the faith’s meetinghouses remain suspended.

The press release stated that marriages will take place Monday through Saturday by appointment only and initially will be limited to one ceremony at a time in the temple. It stressed that health directives will be observed, including restrictions related to travel, and the use of safety equipment such as masks.

The number of participants in each marriage will be restricted to the bride, groom and a limited number of guests. Only those who are in good health and have no symptoms of COVID-19 will be admitted. Rooms in the temple will be cleaned and sanitized following each ceremony.

As part of the Church’s four phase plan, Phase 1 allows husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 will include additional living ordinances. Phase 3 will permit ordinances for member’s ancestors. Phase 4 will represent regular temple operations.

No timetable was provided on how long each phase will last. Temples may be at different phase levels based on local health regulations.

The First Presidency concluded the letter with an expression of hope. “We ask for your continued faith and prayers that this pandemic and its lingering effects may pass. We look forward to the day that we can resume full operation of our temples, congregations and missionary service.”

In March, the Church announced the suspension of all worship services and weekly activities. Temples were closed several weeks later.

