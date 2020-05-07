Rudolfo “Rudy” Serrano, 83, passed away May 5, 2020 at his home in Franklin, Idaho.

He was born June 30, 1936 in Canjilon, New Mexico. He married JoAnn Delores Staley on December 31, 1985 in Richmond, Utah.

Rudy worked for Union Pacific Railroad as a Foreman for 38 years. He enjoyed ranching and cows very much. He always kept a nice yard and he enjoyed doing yard work.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Serrano of Franklin, Idaho; a daughter, Teresa Serrano of Texas; two step-sons, Bill (Dawn) Waddoups of Preston, Idaho; Michael Waddoups of Franklin, Idaho; and by many grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tami Costaneta and by a grandson, Travis Brandon.

Private, family services will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Interment will be in the Franklin, Idaho Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home