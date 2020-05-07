USU student to revitalize abandoned mini golf course

LOGAN — As Stone Hunt walked down 650 North and passed Angie’s and the former Logan Mini Golf on a leisurely walk, he knew he needed to do something with the former Logan Mini Golf building, which sits between Papa Murphy’s and Angie’s and has sat empty since 1997.

Hunt, a USU student studying business, tracked down the original owner of the space and decided to revitalize the abandoned mini golf course — to be named “Cache Valley Mini Golf” while keeping the charm and tradition of the original Logan Mini Golf.

Cache Valley Mini Golf is set to open May 16, with a smaller opening than what Hunt had originally hoped for due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing rules set by the local government.

“It’s kind of unfortunate with everything going on because we wanted to do a big opening, but with everything going on we have to do a smaller opening,” Hunt said, though he hopes to host a large mini golf tournament for either July 4 or July 24.

Hunt hopes the course will appeal to Cache Valley residents of all ages — including high school students, college and college-aged students and older Cache Valley residents who remember the original course.

“One of the biggest complaints I hear from college students is there’s nothing to do in Logan,” Hunt said. “It’s been really cool to see a lot of the older generation really get excited about the place reopening, but also getting the college aged students and the high school students involved.”

Hunt plans to keep the “traditional” mini golf style, including windmills, bright colors and other traditional mini golf themes.

“We really want to make it a fun environment,” he said.

Kirt Poulsen, Hunt’s father-in-law and a Hyde Park resident, has helped with the manual labor aspect of opening the course and is excited as the original mini golf course holds sentimental meaning to him, as he and his wife went on their first several dates at Logan Mini Golf.

“I grew up as a teenager playing mini golf there, that was the place to go in town,” he said. “It’s sentimental because that’s where we started to date and spend time together.”

Poulsen looks forward to families having another recreational option in Cache Valley.

“It’s another inexpensive activity for kids or families or youth groups or church groups or whoever just wants go and get out in the fresh air and play miniature golf,” he said.



Hunt hopes people will attend the May 16 opening and voice their opinions about “what they want from a miniature golf course in Cache Valley.”