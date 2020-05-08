6 new COVID-19 cases in Cache County

LOGAN – The six new positive COVID-19 cases in the Friday Utah Department of Health report has driven the total caseload in the Bear River Health District to 70.

All six are Cache County residents, four in the 18-60 age group and two are younger than 18.

Of the 70 total cases in the district, 51 are in Cache County, 19 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

The Friday report indicated 53 of the 70 cases in the district were declared recovered. Recovered in the Bear River Health District is defined as at least three days fever free without medicine, improvement of respiratory systems and at least 10 days since symptoms began.

The Friday UDOH Report indicates 5,919 COVID-19 cases in Utah to date, an increase of 195 over Thursday’s report. There have been 138,688 tests administered in the state, up by 4,145 over yesterday’s report. Total hospitalizations have grown to 488 with 92 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized. There have been 61 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic came to Utah, but none in the Friday report.

The State Health Department indicates 2,769 cases are considered recovered statewide.

There are still no cases reported in Franklin, Bear Lake and Oneida counties in Idaho. Idaho has 2,178 confirmed cases and 67 deaths.

“In Utah, very few cases are now being tied to travel or exposure in a healthcare setting,” the health department said Friday in their daily situation report. “Most people are being exposed by a known contact who was sick. We can’t emphasize enough the need to stay home when you are sick.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 if you are sick: