American Conservative Union endorses Katie Witt

Congressional candidate Mayor Katie Witt of Kaysville has captured the coveted endorsement of the American Conservative Union.

KAYSVILLE – The battle for the GOP nomination to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop is rapidly boiling down to a question of which candidate is most conservative.

Katie Witt, the mayor of Kaysville, scored major points in that contest by racking up the endorsement of the American Conservative Union on May 8.

“Katie Witt is the right choice for conservatives in Utah’s 1st Congressional District,” according to ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp. “As mayor of Kaysville and a former city councilwoman, Katie embodies the conservative values shared by voters in the 1st District and would be a champion for conservatives in the U.S. House (of Representatives).

“Utah’s 1st Congressional District deserves a representative who will defend conservatism and fight the radical left’s appetite for socialism in America. That’s why the ACU is proudly endorsing Katie Witt for Congress.”

Since 1964, the American Conservation Union has been widely recognized as the foremost conservative entity in the United States. The ACU website explains that it serves as an umbrella organization uniting the collective strength of conservative groups advocating for liberty, personal responsibility, traditional values and strong national defense. The ACU pledges to promote issues relating to bedrock American values in its contacts with Congress, the presidency, state legislatures, the media, political candidates and the general public.

“I am honored,” Witt said, “to have received the endorsement of the American Conservative Union, the organization that created the nationally televised CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference.”

Witt describes herself to Utah voters as “pro-life, pro-gun, pro-Trump and pro-you.”

She is vying for the Republican nomination for the Utah 1st District seat in Congress against Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson, former Utah Agriculture director Kerry Gibson and businessman Blake David Moore.