April 18, 1931 – May 6, 2020 (age 89)

Arlene Leishman Jensen, 89, passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at her home in Hyrum with her sweetheart of nearly 70 years and her family by her side.

Arlene was born on April 18, 1931 to Reed and Gertrude Leishman in Paradise, Utah at her grandma Obray’s home. She was the oldest in a family of four boys and four girls. She grew up in Wellsville where she attended Wellsville-Flordale Elementary school and Wellsville Jr. High. She then graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum where she participated in the band. She was always well liked and had many lifelong friends.

Growing up Arlene kept busy picking green beans, thinning and topping beets and babysitting in the neighborhood. Her role model was her mother who taught her, “if you do a job, do it well and finish it.” She initially met her husband, Gaylen, at a church Gold and Green Ball.

When Gaylen returned from serving in WWII, they dated and were married on October 5, 1950 in the Logan LDS Temple. From that moment on they have been inseparable. Anyone that knew Mom and Dad were in awe of their loving relationship. They worked hard together on the farm and with their rental business. Later, they spent 24 years enjoying the winters in Quartzite, Arizona where they made many new friends.

Arlene’s greatest satisfaction in life was caring for the needs of her family and friends. She quietly served and helped many people throughout her life. Mom was an excellent cook and taught her daughters well. She liked to quilt but her passion in life was her embroidery work.

She enjoyed family traditions and made sure that they were carried on. Mom threw the best holiday parties, including Christmas Eve parties with matching pajamas and her 4th of July celebration. There were family trips to Disneyland, Lagoon and Yellowstone and lots of time spent at the family cabin in Bear Lake. Being a grandma was one of Arlene’s greatest joys. You knew if you visited grandma you were always loved and spoiled and would leave with a treat, usually ice cream.

Arlene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served as a primary teacher, counselor and president. She spent many years in the young women’s program, sang in the mother’s choir, and was an awesome visiting teacher.

Arlene was put on this earth to be an amazing, caring and understanding mother, grandmother and great-grandmother full of so much patience and kindness. She was loving and warm-hearted, selfless and strong. She would say that she’s just ordinary, but we all know that she’s extraordinary.

Arlene is survived by her loving husband Gaylen, her children Gayle Hansen (Dale), Judy Jones (Shane), Mark, and Wayne. She had 14 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Dixie Clawson (Gary, deceased) and Annette Leishman (Lamar). Her brothers, Reed (Lois), Roland (Ruth) and Seldon (Susan).

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Nedra and Albern Allen and her brother Joseph. She was close with Gaylen’s family, who all preceded her in death.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Hyrum Cemetery, 500 East Main Street, Hyrum, Utah. There will be a family viewing at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah from 10:00 – 11:15am. To join the service via Zoom go to www.alenmortuaries.com and click on her obituary where a link is provided.

We would like to thank Maple Springs Assisted Living and Integrity Home Health and Hospice for the loving way they took care of Mom.

