Bailee Amanda Zundel

Bailee returned to her heavenly home on May 7, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Bailee loved being with her family especially her nieces and nephews.

She loved canoeing, camping, riding and showing her horse at the fair, swimming and going for rides in the Can-Am.

She loved her little dog CuJo who was always by her side.

Bailee had a special spirit and unconditional love for everyone she met. We were truly blessed and are much better for the influence of her love. To know her is to love her. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her grandma and grandpa Cammack and her uncle, Kurt Zundel.

She is survived by her grandparents, LaDene and Wynn Zundel; parents, Bruce and Belinda Zundel; three loving sisters, one loving brother and their spouses; as well as many nieces and nephews who will miss her deeply.

