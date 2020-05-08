COWBOY POETRY: Old Man in the Mirror

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

He kicked off two wool blankets, put his feet down on the floor. His plumb full bladder told him, “Empty out your reservoir.”

So, he stumbled down the hallway, passed a cracked and aging mirror. The cowboy’s true reflection forced an old man to appear.

His face was worn and wrinkled, gray hair knotted on his head. Eyebrows kinked and twisted showed a hint of younger red.

The wrinkles in his face proved years of riding in the sun, and maybe too much bourbon from his younger days of fun.

The cowboy quizzed the old man. “Are you sure you’re really me?” The old goat in the mirror replied, “You don’t like what you see?

“So, please let me remind you how the two of us grew old. You chose the life of cowboy, but your life has been ten-fold.

“You raised three boys on this old ranch and showed them how to work. They learned from pure example from a man who doesn’t shirk.

“I know you’re disappointed ‘cuz they moved off from this land. But now they’re raising families. Hope you’ll try to understand.

“No matter where they are there’s still the cowboy in their veins. They’re far off in the city, but their hands still hold the reins.

“I see you’re always thinking how your life is all uphill. But hey, we still got all our teeth, and a healthy dentist bill.

“A cowboy’s life ain’t easy. It’s been tough on your old hide. But you’ve earned the brand as cowboy. You can wear the name with pride.

“Count your blessings cowboy. There ain’t many men like you. Cowboys are a dying breed. Your time is almost due.

“So next time, when you’re feeling like you’re lower than a splat, just step up to this grand old mirror. We’ll have a cowboy chat.”