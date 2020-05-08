Lynn Dale Thomas, 75, passed away on May 5, 2020. He was born on May 10, 1944 in Tremonton, Utah to Lynn Bennett & Bertha Robbins Thomas.

Lynn was raised in Tremonton, where he attended and graduated from Bear River High School. After high school he attended Utah State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Business and Communications.

On November 7, 1981, Lynn married Sydney Ann in Beaverton, Oregon.

Lynn worked as a Cost Accountant and Project Manager for Howard S. Wright Construction and as a Senior Consultant for Weitz Construction Company. Working for these companies, took him to various parts of the world. He had most recently lived in Gig Harbor and Lake Forest Park, Washington.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints. He served in various callings including a Temple Ordinance Worker in the Seattle Washington Temple. He enjoyed the time that he served in the temple.

Some of the other hobbies that Lynn enjoyed were golfing and reading.

Lynn is survived by his wife, Syndey Ann Thomas; sons, Colby (LeAnn) Thomas, Raymond W. Greycloud, Ronald Scott (Heidi) Thomason, and Weston Major Thomason; and grandchildren: Cassie (Jordan) Shipley, Colton, Thomas, Caitlyn Thomas, Natasia C. Thomason Greycloud, Racheal Sequoia (Zachery) Fontaine and their child: Shay Fontaine; and Daniel Ray Greycloud; and sister, LaNette Huggins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Rowane Thomas Westergard.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bonnie Johnson and Shannon Rhodes of Intermountain Hospice. They would also like to extend a special thanks to The Clark and Annmarie Huggins family for their loving care and support, and to LaNette Thomas Huggins, his sister, who helped take care of Lynn these past few months.

A private graveside was held at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.

