The Family Place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Saturday

LOGAN – Belva Hansen-The Family Place, located at 1525 North 200 West in Logan, will hold their own brand of Cinco de Mayo celebration on Saturday, May 9, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be a drive-thru event, with live music and people handing out bags of goodies.

“We love our Cinco de Mayo celebration. Instead of canceling the event this year, we are making some changes so that we can celebrate while keeping families safe,” said Dr Sheryl Goodey, the executive director of The Family Place. “We are encouraging everyone who comes to join our celebration to decorate their car.”

Participants may have a chance to win a $50 gift certificate from Lee’s Market Place if they decorate their car for the occasion.

Cinco de Mayo is an important Mexican holiday commemorating the 1862 victory of the Mexican army over the French forces of Napoleon III. The day serves as a tribute to the perseverance of Mexican citizens and their spirit as a people.

The Family Place canceled some of their activities due to the COVID-19 situation, but the organization is working on how to still effectively help families.

Jennifer Anderson, the advancement director for the organization, said their biggest fundraiser in past years was the Blue Ribbon Dinner and Auction, which is usually held in April, but due to the pandemic was canceled. They organized a Resilience Campaign online in its place.

“The campaign was about building resilience in our families and individually,” she said. “We are now working on Be Kind Utah.”

Anderson said the community needs to be able to catch and spread kindness. There are Be Kind T-shirts for sale on their website.

“As we work on being kind, we spread the message,” she said. “And kindness goes to connections, and connections build resiliency.”

The fundraising goal for the resiliency campaign was $50,000, currently they have raised $47,950.

The money will go to the Starfish Children’s shelter, where traumatized children get help from a highly trained staff. The money will also be used for tele-help and online classes.

The Family Place would like to have people donate just $1 per day.

She said there are 40 days between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

“If enough people donated a dollar a day, we could get millions of dollars,” Anderson said.

The Family Place is a non-profit family support center with locations in Logan, Hyrum and Smithfield, Utah. The integral services offered by the organization include the Starfish Children’s Shelter, emergency and scheduled child-care, counseling, educational workshops and trauma interventions.

The Family Place was established in 1982. Earlier, it was known as The Child & Family Support Center. Their goal was to provide safe shelter for children involved in crisis situations.

For more information or to donate visit their www.thefamilyplaceutah.org.