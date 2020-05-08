Utah State celebrates graduation of 68 student-athletes

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Athletics is celebrating its class of 2020 this week as 68 student-athletes completed their degrees during the 2019-20 academic year.

Due to the cancellation of all university events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, USU canceled its 133rd commencement ceremony this spring. If public health circumstances allow, the university plans to conduct graduation celebrations and ceremonies in Logan, Aug. 28-29.

USU Athletics will hold a special virtual graduation ceremony via Facebook Live on Saturday, May 9 at 6 p.m. The broadcast will be available on the Utah State University Athletics Facebook page.

Among the graduating student-athletes is soccer player Mealii Enos, who finished as the valedictorian of the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services. Enos graduated with a 4.0 grade point average while double majoring in communicative disorders & deaf education and special education.

Utah State’s student-athletes traditionally rank among the best in the Mountain West with an NCAA Graduation Success Rate of 94 percent, which is the highest in the conference, and a cumulative 3.24 grade-point average. For the 2019-20 academic year, USU has had 70 student-athletes earn academic all-Mountain West honors so far and 212 were recognized as annual Joe E. and Elma Whitesides Scholar-Athletes for earning a 3.2 or better GPA.

2020 Utah State Student-Athlete Graduates

Men’s Basketball – 4

Diogo Brito, PE Teaching

Roche Grootfaam, General Studies

Sam Merrill, Business Administration

Abel Porter, Master’s of Human Resources

Women’s Basketball – 4

Marlene Aniambossou, PE Teaching

Hailey Bassett, PE Teaching

Laura Daulton, Economics and Finance

Lindsey Jensen-Baker, Exercise Science

Gymnastics – 2

Elle Golison, Integrated Studies

Brittany Jeppesen, Exercise Science

Golf – 3

Hayden Eckert, Agricultural Systems Technology

Alec Johnson, Accounting

Chase Lansford, Exercise Science

Football – 18

Devon Andersen, Interdisciplinary Studies

Roman Andrus, Spanish

Dalton Baker, General Studies

Shaq Bond, General Studies

Gerold Bright, General Studies

Taylor Compton, Marketing

Aaron Dalton, Marketing

Dominik Eberle, International Business and Marketing

Baron Gajkowski, Finance

Cameron Haney, Integrated Studies

Braden Harris, Biology

Fua Leilua, General Studies

Jordan Love, Exercise Science

Jordan Nathan, Sociology

Chance Parker, Pre-Physical Therapy

Mohelika Uasike, Sociology

Christopher Unga, Sociology

DJ Williams, Sociology

Soccer – 4

Olivia Burnett, Marketing & Communication Studies

Mealii Enos, Communicative Disorders & Deaf Education and Special Education

Alecia Robinson, Technology Systems

Kanyan Merrill, Human Development and Family Sciences

Softball – 4

Allanah Alvarado, Business Administration

Ryann Holmes, Interdisciplinary Studies

Alissa Noble, General Studies

Riley Plogger, Communicative Disorders & Deaf Education

Women’s Tennis – 2

Hannah Jones, Journalism

Lucy Octave, Marketing and Economics

Men’s Track & Field – 13

Chad Artist, Communication Studies

Josh Barclay, Finance

Luke Beattie, Recreation and Resource Management

Sam Clausnitzer, General Studies: Science

Garen Earley, Exercise Science

Dallin Farnsworth, Master’s of Business Administration

Leaugen Fray, Sociology

Sindri Gudmundsson, Accounting

Adam Hendrickson, Master’s of Instructional Technology and Learning Sciences

David Hirschmann, Mechanical Engineering

Sam Nelson, Finance

Stokton Smith, Management Information Systems

James Withers, Biology

Women’s Track & Field – 9

Audrey Garrett, Family Life Studies

Grace Gibbons, Applied Economics

Josie Givens, Communicative Disorders & Deaf Education

Nakyla Jude, Exercise Science

Shannon Maloney, Psychology

Jensen Mosman, PE Teaching

Cierra Simmons-Mecham, Dietetics

Stephanie Wright, Journalism

Michala Zilkey, Exercise Science and Communication Studies

Volleyball – 5

Izzie Belnap, Exercise Science

Heidi Carpenter, Integrated Studies

Kayla DeCoursey, Family and Consumer Sciences Education

Ally Packard, History

Madi Shepherd, Health Education & Promotion