Utah State celebrates graduation of 68 student-athletes

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Athletics is celebrating its class of 2020 this week as 68 student-athletes completed their degrees during the 2019-20 academic year.
Due to the cancellation of all university events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, USU canceled its 133rd commencement ceremony this spring. If public health circumstances allow, the university plans to conduct graduation celebrations and ceremonies in Logan, Aug. 28-29.
USU Athletics will hold a special virtual graduation ceremony via Facebook Live on Saturday, May 9 at 6 p.m. The broadcast will be available on the Utah State University Athletics Facebook page.
Among the graduating student-athletes is soccer player Mealii Enos, who finished as the valedictorian of the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services. Enos graduated with a 4.0 grade point average while double majoring in communicative disorders & deaf education and special education.
Utah State’s student-athletes traditionally rank among the best in the Mountain West with an NCAA Graduation Success Rate of 94 percent, which is the highest in the conference, and a cumulative 3.24 grade-point average. For the 2019-20 academic year, USU has had 70 student-athletes earn academic all-Mountain West honors so far and 212 were recognized as annual Joe E. and Elma Whitesides Scholar-Athletes for earning a 3.2 or better GPA.
2020 Utah State Student-Athlete Graduates
Men’s Basketball – 4
Diogo Brito, PE Teaching
Roche Grootfaam, General Studies
Sam Merrill, Business Administration
Abel Porter, Master’s of Human Resources
Women’s Basketball – 4
Marlene Aniambossou, PE Teaching
Hailey Bassett, PE Teaching
Laura Daulton, Economics and Finance
Lindsey Jensen-Baker, Exercise Science
Gymnastics – 2
Elle Golison, Integrated Studies
Brittany Jeppesen, Exercise Science
Golf – 3
Hayden Eckert, Agricultural Systems Technology
Alec Johnson, Accounting
Chase Lansford, Exercise Science
Football – 18
Devon Andersen, Interdisciplinary Studies
Roman Andrus, Spanish
Dalton Baker, General Studies
Shaq Bond, General Studies
Gerold Bright, General Studies
Taylor Compton, Marketing
Aaron Dalton, Marketing
Dominik Eberle, International Business and Marketing
Baron Gajkowski, Finance
Cameron Haney, Integrated Studies
Braden Harris, Biology
Fua Leilua, General Studies
Jordan Love, Exercise Science
Jordan Nathan, Sociology
Chance Parker, Pre-Physical Therapy
Mohelika Uasike, Sociology
Christopher Unga, Sociology
DJ Williams, Sociology
Soccer – 4
Olivia Burnett, Marketing & Communication Studies
Mealii Enos, Communicative Disorders & Deaf Education and Special Education
Alecia Robinson, Technology Systems
Kanyan Merrill, Human Development and Family Sciences
Softball – 4
Allanah Alvarado, Business Administration
Ryann Holmes, Interdisciplinary Studies
Alissa Noble, General Studies
Riley Plogger, Communicative Disorders & Deaf Education
Women’s Tennis – 2
Hannah Jones, Journalism
Lucy Octave, Marketing and Economics
Men’s Track & Field – 13
Chad Artist, Communication Studies
Josh Barclay, Finance
Luke Beattie, Recreation and Resource Management
Sam Clausnitzer, General Studies: Science
Garen Earley, Exercise Science
Dallin Farnsworth, Master’s of Business Administration
Leaugen Fray, Sociology
Sindri Gudmundsson, Accounting
Adam Hendrickson, Master’s of Instructional Technology and Learning Sciences
David Hirschmann, Mechanical Engineering
Sam Nelson, Finance
Stokton Smith, Management Information Systems
James Withers, Biology
Women’s Track & Field – 9
Audrey Garrett, Family Life Studies
Grace Gibbons, Applied Economics
Josie Givens, Communicative Disorders & Deaf Education
Nakyla Jude, Exercise Science
Shannon Maloney, Psychology
Jensen Mosman, PE Teaching
Cierra Simmons-Mecham, Dietetics
Stephanie Wright, Journalism
Michala Zilkey, Exercise Science and Communication Studies
Volleyball – 5
Izzie Belnap, Exercise Science
Heidi Carpenter, Integrated Studies
Kayla DeCoursey, Family and Consumer Sciences Education
Ally Packard, History
Madi Shepherd, Health Education & Promotion