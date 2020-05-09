One new case of COVID-19 in Box Elder County; 5 more deaths in the state

BRIGHAM CITY – The Saturday report from the Utah Department of Health indicates one new positive case of COVID-19 in the Bear River Health District, found in Box Elder County, while four new deaths were recorded in Salt Lake County and one in San Juan County.

That increases the total BRHD caseload to 71. The new case involved a patient, 18-60, who is not currently hospitalized. Of the 71 cases in the district, 51 are in Cache County, 20 in Box Elder County and still none reported in Rich County.

The Saturday UDOH Report indicates 6,103 COVID-19 cases in Utah to date, an increase of 184 over Friday’s report. There have been 143,294 tests administered in the state, up by 4,606 over yesterday’s report. Total hospitalizations have grown to 498, an increase of 10 since yesterday.

The four deaths in Salt Lake County include a male older than 60 and three females older than 60. Three of these deaths were associated with a long-term care facility. The fifth death involved a male, 18-60, from San Juan County.

The State Health Department indicates 2,901 cases are considered recovered statewide.

There are still no cases reported in Franklin, Bear Lake and Oneida counties in Idaho. Idaho has 2,205 confirmed cases and 67 deaths.