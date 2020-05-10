7 new cases of COVID-19 in BRHD; six more deaths in Utah

LOGAN – The weekend report from the Utah Department of Health (UDOH)) revealed eight new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Bear River Health District, seven Sunday in Cache County and one Saturday in Box Elder County.

That increases the BRHD caseload to 78. Among the seven Cache County cases Sunday, three were under the age of 18 and four between the ages of 18-60. The new case Saturday in Box Elder County involved a patient, between 18-60 years old.

Of the 78 cases in the district, 58 are in Cache County, 20 in Box Elder County and still none in Rich County.

There have been 67 COVID-19 deaths in Utah: four recorded in Salt Lake County and one in San Juan County on Saturday and another Sunday in Salt Lake County.

The Sunday UDOH Report indicates 6,251 COVID-19 cases in Utah to date, an increase of 148 over Saturday’s report. There have been 146,510 tests administered in the state, up by 3,216 over Saturday’s report. Total hospitalizations have grown to 512, an increase of 14 since Saturday.

The State Health Department indicates 3,033 cases are considered recovered statewide.

There are still no cases reported in Franklin, Bear Lake and Oneida counties in Idaho. Idaho has 2,230 confirmed cases and 67 deaths.