Former Utah State QB candidate for District 1

DISTRICT 1 — He’s an Ogden native and for his freshman year he played Quarterback for Utah State back in the Dave Arslanian days. Blake Moore has had a lot of experience when it comes to politics and service. In Utah he’s had a chance to work on ballot initiatives and professionally he’s also spent time with a Salt Lake -based management consulting firm. He also served as a foreign service officer for the U.S. State Department. On a recent KVNU For the People program he talked about what his experience allows him to bring to an office like congressional representative for District 1.

“Because that was actually the other message that delegates really appreciated….our world has changed right now. COVID-19 has changed everything and we need a decisive and effective response especially at the federal level. Three specific things-public health, economy and our foreign policy. I’m the only candidate that has a real actual experience in all three of those,” said Moore.

He said his work in management consulting gives him a better understanding of what it takes to get the economy going.

“When you mention Cicero Group, working on the economy side, job growth. We’ve solved complex problems for organizations from big and small, from any industry. Being able to help them navigate(and)creating jobs, creating growth- really resonated with folks.”

Moore said his work in foreign service provided him better insight and a unique perspective into what's important with respect to U.S. foreign policy in the intelligence community.