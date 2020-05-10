Jamie Cheek in a Democratic primary for District 1 seat

sltrib.com

DISTRICT 1–There are two Democratic candidates for the open seat in Utah Congressional District 1. The June 30th primary will play out between Darren Parry and Jamie Cheek. On KVNU’s For the People program last week, Cheek talked about what it’s like being in a Democratic primary.

“It’s very exciting to be qualifying for a primary. As you know the Democrats got all their seats in the other three races so this is, kind of, the last chance for Democrats to have a say in who is going to represent them. So I’m really excited to participate, and we actually did have a primary in 2018 for CD One,” Cheek explained.

She said the pandemic has greatly affected the Gig economy- which is characterized by short-term contracts or freelance work, as opposed to permanent jobs.

“We need to be doing more to be taking care of our citizens, and I think that starts with accessible and affordable health care, as well as an actual living wage. The House already passed the minimum wage up to $15 dollars and it kind of died on Mitch McConnel’s desk.

I think we just need to be the voices to have these conversations because the people in the gig economy, the people who are on the front lines, our essential workers who are facing the brunt of this crisis, and we’re not doing anything for them.”

Cheek said, if anything, millions of people applied for unemployment, and now the country is being reopened, not because it’s ready to be reopened. She said it’s being done to move people off unemployment and that’s unfortunate because it’s there for a reason and safety should be prioritized over the economy. You can get more information on her campaign at CheekforUtah.com or Jamie Cheek for Congress campaign on Facebook.