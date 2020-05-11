Cache Humane Society adjusting to new circumstances

cachehumane.org

LOGAN — An announcement came last week that was welcome news to many people. It involved pet ownership and the popular Spay and Neuter Clinics, traditionally conducted by the Cache Humane Society (CHS). Of course, with the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing and shut downs required to slow the spread of the virus, that meant these clinics were just not possible.

But the Humane Society has worked diligently to find a way to reopen their regular clinics with some guidelines. On KVNU’s For the People program last week, CHS director Stacey Frisk was our guest. The first clinic will be held this Thursday and Frisk said they will be done differently because of the precautions.

“First off, we will be doing curbside drop-off. That means a staff member wearing PPE will meet you at your vehicle, hand you necessary paper work, take your credit card or collect payment at that point and bring your animal into the building. We do ask, if at all possible, if people remain in their vehicle. If their pet is anxious or they have concerns or questions and they do feel that they need to come into the building, we are going to limit that traffic to three people at a time,” explained Frisk.

They will also ask that you maintain the six foot distance and sanitize your hands when you enter and exit the facility. Over the last couple months with many people spending more time at home, some have seen the need to have a pet or perhaps an additional pet. She said pet adoptions have gone through the roof.

“Absolutely! Not only have we seen a fantastic response in adoptions, we’ve also added hundreds of foster homes around the valley. Those are temporary homes, those people have opened their homes and their families to cats and dogs that are still up for adoption. So, we’re really, really excited about that. That’s allowed those animals to get some extra training and some socialization.”

With social distancing in place, many traditional fundraisers have had to be cancelled or changed.

“The big event that we are looking at having to alter or potentially cancel is our annual Big Fix Brunch. That is the biggest event supporting our community spay/neuter clinic. We are in the process of looking at some really fun virtual ways that we can get people to participate. Our attendees at last year’s event did get to cheer on a really exciting down-to-the-wire puppy race.”

Frisk said they are looking at maybe holding that virtually, so stay tuned. For more information about that and the clinics, visit CacheHumane.org.