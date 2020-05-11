Candidate says Congress needs “the will, the wall and the way”

Congressional candidate Katie Witt of Kaysville says that construction of President Trump's nearly 2,000-mile border wall is a critical step in the process of immigration reform.

KAYSVILLE – Congressional candidate Katie Witt of Kaysville believes that the solution to fixing America’s “broken borders” can be found in the will, the wall and the way.

Before it was pushed to the back burner by the coronavirus, Witt says immigration reform was very much a hot topic on the minds of voters in Utah’s 1st Congressional District.

“I can’t even remember our great nation having a functioning immigration system,” the Kaysville mayor explains. “We need to address … immigration reform in a comprehensive fashion, because the problem is about more than just our borders. Our broken immigration system affects every community in America.”

Witt says that the first step in resolving our immigration crisis has to be developing the political will to address the issue honestly “for the first time in a long time.”

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-West Virginia, strongly agrees with that view. In a video town hall conversation with Witt, Miller said the issue of immigration reform needs to be approached with good judgment, logic and intelligence.

The debate on immigration has too often been based strictly on emotion, according to Miller. That has led to border patrol agents and other officials being demonized by advocates of open borders.

The second step, Witt says, is enhancing border security with the wall being built along the nearly 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexican border. After many legal and political battles, the Trump administration reports that the first 500-mile stretch of that barrier is scheduled to be completed by November of this year.

Miller said that thanks to President Donald Trump’s dogged determination to push that project ahead, the Department of Homeland security has reported that illegal border crossings have been declining for the past eight months.

Witt and Miller say that the wall is necessary for both legal and humanitarian reasons.

“We’ve got to know who is entering our country,” Witt explains. “If we don’t, then we’re not a sovereign nation.”

Miller adds that the wall will help to slow the movement of drugs across the southern border, particularly illegal pain pills that fuel the ongoing opioid crisis.

“Border security is also compassionate,” Witt insists, since it will help to curtail human trafficking that leaves illegal immigrants vulnerable to criminal elements here in the United States.

Once the southern border is sealed, Witt believes that Congress will be able to find a way to develop a merit-based immigration system that allows deserving people to come here and become citizens.

“Our current immigration system is unsafe, unfair and downright wrong,” Witt emphasizes. “We’ve made it easy to enter the U.S. the wrong way and hard to enter the right way. Obviously, we need to reverse that situation.”

“We all want good people to come here.” Miller says. “After all, we were all immigrants once upon a time. But it is very important to get control of immigration because so many of our other problems are made worse by the current situation.”