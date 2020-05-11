August 11, 1948 – May 9, 2020 (age 71)

Janis Merrill Hughes passed peacefully from this life at her home surrounded by her family on May 9, 2020 after a five-year battle with cancer.

Janis was born August 11, 1948 in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Roy Herbert and Floyle Palmer Merrill. She was the 4th of 5 children in her family.

She was blessed (or cursed) with an overabundance of energy and lived life to the fullest. She filled her life with all the games and activities little girls in grade school do such as tether ball, jump rope, hopscotch, swings, marbles and with her brothers, kite flying or anything else they would allow on occasion including baseball and football. She loved those things but especially loved playing jacks, roller skating and playing paper dolls with her sister Karen. She rode bicycles, horses and once or twice a ride on a motor cycle. She learned to sing and play piano. Time flew by and she was soon driving cars dragging that famous Main Street in Albuquerque with her high school friends. She was in band and choir throughout most of her primary, secondary and college years.

When she was 15 she met a young man at her sister’s wedding having no idea she would marry him 4 years later. She graduated high school also receiving her four-year LDS Seminary certificate and went on to BYU I. That young man also attended BYU I and the rest is history. She married Rickey D. Hughes on June 5, 1968 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Thinking they would reside in Rexburg indefinitely, Rick and Janis had the opportunity to move to Logan and Rick began his engineering career at USU.

Janis loved being a homemaker and pretty soon three kids came to their family: Derrick, Rebecca and Carrie Lee. She loved crochet, cross stitch, painting ceramics, collecting salt and pepper shakers and Santa’s.

Janis was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had many church callings and was grateful for them all and loved her Savior Jesus Christ serving in many leadership callings including twice as Relief Society President and twice as Primary President. She made lots of friends and loved them all dearly. She especially loved cheeseburgers, word puzzles, chocolate, Disneyland, Diet Coke, music, strawberries, Girl Scout cookies, reading, brownies and Halloween but most of all she loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Roy Herbert and Floyle Palmer Merrill, an older brother John Clifford Merrill, a nephew James Clifford Merrill Leseberg, and brother-in-law William Edward Leseberg.

She is survived by her eternal companion Rick and children Derrick, Becky (Newt) Holmquist, Carrie (Burk) Fonnesbeck, grandkids Jordan (James) Cunningham, Madelyn, Megan, Ethan, Deagon Fonnesbeck, Holly (Kolby) Naef and Bailey (Lisa) Holmquist, her sisters Jackie Leseberg, and Karen (Gorden) Hughes brother Markus (Barbara) Merrill, and sister-in-law, Coral Oram.

The family is so grateful for all the love and kindness shown to Janis during her illness by neighbors, friends and ward members. The family extends thanks to the many caregivers and medical professionals who gave their support.

Graveside services will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 beginning at 1:00pm in the Providence City Cemetery, 925 River Heights Blvd., River Heights, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries