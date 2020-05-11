August 2, 1936 – May 9, 2020 (age 83)

Our sweet mother, Joan Harris Crane left her earthly home to be with her soulmate and eternal companion on May 9, 2020 at the Edgewood Assisted Living Center.

Mom was born August 2, 1936 to Denton and Martha Harris in Soda Springs, Idaho. They resided in Thatcher, Idaho until the age of 5 then they moved to Soda Springs, Idaho where she attended all her schooling. She met her best friends Darlene Stoor in grade school and they remained so until her passing.

Mom started working for Monsanto Co. at the age of 18 and retired at the age of 57 in April of 1994.

She married James Reid Crane on December 12, 1957 in Soda Springs, Idaho. To this union they added 4 children, Curtis, Julie, Jeff and Janet. After years of faith, prayer and hope mom was able to have her greatest dream fulfilled, her and dad were sealed for time and eternity in the Logan, Utah temple.

Mom was a very compassionate, kind and caring person. She was always found serving others. She was never heard complaining about anything. She was an angel in our eyes as well as others!

Mom loved music, she was a member of a trio of friends who sang at many occasions and loved to play the piano.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many callings. She spent many hours at the Family History Center indexing names, she was also a member of the D.U.P.

Mom loved yard work and her yard was always beautiful after she spent countless hours working on it. She was hard to “pin” down because she was so active and always on the go!

She loved reading a good book or working her crossword puzzles (something she inherited form her sweet mother).

Mom was preceded in death by our sweet dad, Reid, her parents, Denton and Martha Harris, her oldest sister Janet and two brothers, Dean and Lynne Harris.

She is survived by her children, Curtis (Sharon) Crane of Soda Springs, Idaho; Julie (Don) Reno JR. of Grace, Idaho; Jeff (Marie) Crane of Georgetown, Idaho; and Janet (Brad) Solum of Montpelier, Idaho, and 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, sisters, Susan (Carl ) Jorgensen of Soda Springs, Idaho, Anne (Wade) Olorenshaw of Bancroft, Idaho.

Mom will be greatly missed by all her family and friends! “Til we meet again Mom, We love you!!”

We would like to thank the staff of the Edgewood Assisted Living Center and Encompass Health Care for your kindness and compassion toward our mom during her stay there, you are truly angels in our eyes.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sims Funeral Home