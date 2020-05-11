Joan Hunsaker Stokes beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend passed away on May 7, 2020 in Brigham City, Utah.

She was born on April 5, 1932 in Tremonton, Utah to Orvil Elijah and Vera Hansen Hunsaker. On July 10, 1952 she married Jay Merrill Stokes in the Logan Utah Temple. Jay passed away in 2000.

Joan attended schools in Box Elder County, graduating from Box Elder High School in 1950. She received her Bachelor, Master, and Administrator Degrees, all in Education from Utah State University.

She taught at North Park elementary school in Tremonton for 17 years. She was Principal at Honeyville Elementary School and at Foothill Elementary School in Brigham City, Utah. She also trained and supervised student teachers at Utah State University.

Joan has been a member of the Tremonton Civic Club for the past 50 years serving in many capacities. She was also a member and leader of Alpha Delta Kappa, an educational sorority. She had many friends and opportunities in these organizations that richly blessed her life.

Joan was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully in many callings including Stake Relief Society President. She served as an Ordinance Worker in the Logan and Brigham City Temples for a total of 20 years, and fulfilled a Church Service Mission.

She was a loving mother to three sons, Orvil (Patti), Brigham City, Utah; Robert (Lori), Riverside, Idaho; David (Sharon), Bountiful, Utah. She loved her grandchildren, Rustin Stokes (Mandy), Corbin Stokes (Alysha), Tyson Stokes (Becky); Brandon Stokes, Bradley Stokes (Ellen), Nathan Stokes (Andrea), Lacey Miller (Erik); Eric Stokes, Jeremy Stokes, Amy Stokes, and Megan Jarrett (Nate). Great-grandchildren, Kali, Mia and Sophie Stokes; Ali Stokes; Oliver, Ivy and Colette Stokes; Madison, Carly, Dallin and Hunter Stokes; Elijah Miller; and Lincoln Jarrett. She is survived by her twin sisters Betty Helquist and Letty Halladay.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jay, brother O. Glade Hunsaker and two grandchildren, Jeremy and Amy Stokes.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home