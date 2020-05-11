Larry Robert Bauman, 83, returned to his Father in heaven and his eternal partner on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He was born November 4, 1936 in Montpelier, Idaho. He was the second child of Leonard and Neva Bauman. His only sister Betty Wahl proceeded him in death.

He was raised in Geneva, Idaho until the family relocate to Ogden, Utah due to his father working for the railroad. Larry Bauman attended Ogden High School and graduated with his high school diploma in 1955.

After graduation he enlisted in the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. He enjoyed serving and exploring different areas in the world. He was honorably discharged from the Armed Forces on August 20, 1960, as an Airman Second Class.

As a civilian he was hired as an aircraft mechanic at Hill Air Force Base where he enjoyed going to work every day and made many lifetime friends. In 1990, he retired as a Quality Inspection Specialist with 28 years of service.

In 1961, Larry met the love of his life, Rose Marie Brady in Ogden, Utah. They were married on March 17, 1962 and later sealed for eternity in the Logan Temple on August 5, 2005. They were devoted to each other they were a defining part of each other’s lives.

They settled in Hooper, Utah where they had four children, Amy Genetti (Mike), Len Bauman (Roxanne), Becky Drysdale, Wendy Ottesen (Randall). He has fifteen grandchildren: Dave Genetti, Michelle Lesperance, Steven Genetti, Larry Bauman, Laurianne Bauman, Lacee Bauman, Landin Bauman, Matthew Drysdale, Keith Drysdale, Heather Drysdale, Jamie Groesbeck, Jeremy Ottesen, Timothy Ottesen, Kendall Ottesen, Kira Ottesen, and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Larry’s fondest memories were spending the summers in Geneva, Idaho with his family on the farm. He always talked about going fishing with his dad, Tommy Hillier, and John Linford. His heart was always in Idaho. After he retired, they moved back to Montpelier, Idaho where they enjoyed the small-town atmosphere.

Larry was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His biggest joy was his family. He was always there when they needed him. He loved to play with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed gardening, golf, hunting, camping, riding his Harley Davidson, and traveling. We will always have fond memories fishing with him on the creeks of Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Bauman, his parents, Leonard and Neva Bauman, and sister, Betty Wahl.

There will be a viewing for family only due to COVID-19 on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:00 – 11:00am at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary at 702 Clay Street in Montpelier, Idaho. Graveside service will be at 11:00 – 12:00 noon in the Geneva Cemetery.

A live streaming of the service will be available on Schwab-Matthews Mortuary Facebook page.

