Patsy lda Heslop Call, 76. Resided in Sunset Utah. Passed away on May 8, 2020 with her daughter by her side.

She was born January 3, 1944 in Ogden, Weber County Utah. Her parents were Herbert Spencer Heslop and Leila lda Chugg Heslop.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and held many calling over the years.

She graduated from Weber High School in 1962 and attended Utah State University until she was married to Barry Lynn Call in 1963 but later divorced. After the divorce she graduated from Weber State Collage in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Social Work.

She had worked many jobs but the one she loved the most was at Clearfield Job Corps where she worked as a counselor for 20 years before retiring. Patsy had many different trials in life one that was the hardest but yet the greatest thing she did was raise her children as a single mom.

Patsy in her life had many different talents the ones she will be remembered for was her acrylic painting, cooking and her passion with sewing. It didn’t matter what it was everything she did was absolutely beautiful.

She is survived by her brothers Marvin (Emma) Heslop from Logan, Utah and Alan (Kay) Heslop West Weber, Utah; her Children Kelly B. Call (Tamera), Mississippi, Curtis H. Call, Alaska, Brenda P. Call Smith (Theodore) in Sunset, Utah; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and her little dog Coco.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Eldon Heslop and Carma Heslop Hunter, grandparents, aunts and uncles and her two stillborn daughters.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11:00am at the West Weber Cemetery, 4592 West 950 North, West Weber, Utah. A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 6:00 -8:00pm and Wednesday, May 13, 2020 9:30 – 10:30am at Myer Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah.

