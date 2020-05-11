Ray George Law, 88 our loving father, brother, and grandfather passed away on May 9, 2020 due to complications of a fall.

He was born February 21, 1932 in Paris, Idaho to Charles and Edna Law. He grew up on a ranch on the north side of Paris from 1932 to 1948. He attended Emerson Elementary and Fielding High School.

Ray worked for and retired from the Union Pacific Railroad. He worked on the section between Soda Springs, Idaho and Cokeville, Wyoming.

Ray married Vernae Windley in 1951. They later divorced. Three children were born from this union Rae Ann, Darrell, and Michael.

Ray married Dorothy Cronquist in 1967. They were sealed in the Logan Utah Temple in 1975. Together they raised a house full of children including four children from Dorothy’s previous marriage: Danny, Donna, Robert, and Mary Ann Hymas. A daughter, Diana, was born from this union. In January of 1999, Dorothy passed away.

In October of 1999, Ray married Eilene Kunz. They lived together in Bern, Idaho for 20 years.

Ray’s hobbies included the one thing he loved the most, horseback riding. He was a member of the Bear Lake Rangers and served many positions in that organization.

He loved gardening and growing things. He raised a large garden every year along with fruit trees and raspberries. Ray loved the outdoors and spending time in the mountains camping and picking huckleberries. Ray also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and photography.

Ray was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many positions including counselor in the bishopric, Sunday school president, Boy Scout leader, Sunday school teacher and young men’s coach.

Ray is survived by his wife Eilene Kunz Law of Logan, Utah, four children, Rae Ann (Randy) Prescott of Davenport, Florida, Darrell (Gaye Lynn) Law of Rigby, Idaho, Michael (Trish) Law of Smithfield, Utah, and Diana (Richard) Wilcox of San Angelo, Texas, five step-children, Donna (Carl) Henrickson of Washington, Virginia, Robert Hymas of Hurricane, Utah, Mary Ann Evans of Smithfield, Utah, Russell (Jackie) Kunz of Woods Cross, Utah, Shelley (Calvin) Patrick of Sandy, Utah, one sister Esther Layland of Montpelier, Idaho, and one brother Rex Law of Sandy, Utah. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Law, his step-son Danny Hymas, his parents Charles and Edna Law, one sister Ora Parker, and one brother Scott Law.

Funeral arrangement will be provided by Schwab-Matthews Mortuary, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2:00pm. Interment will take place in the Ovid Cemetery.

A Live streaming of the service will be available on Schwab- Matthews Mortuary Facebook page.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary