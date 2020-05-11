April 13, 1923 – May 07, 2020 (age 97)

Ruth M. Price, 97, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home near Oxford, Idaho.

Ruth was born on April 13, 1923, in Modesto, California, to Frank and Dorothy Hammer. She was the middle of five children, with sister, Neva, and brothers, Frank Jr., Carl, and Jack. Her favorite childhood memories were of being given the responsibility to help in her father’s bakery and being sent out to play with the boys.

On May 20, 1943, Ruth married Howard M. Price in Modesto, California. After he was sent to England for two years with the Army, she joined her parents in Paradise, California, which is where Howard and Ruth decided to settle and raise their family. In 2007 they retired to Clifton, Idaho.

It was hard for her to leave her home, but she felt such a welcoming love from the community of Clifton and enjoyed being the oldest resident for a time.

Ruth found joy in going to the Clifton 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, socializing with her friends in DUP as an associate member, and attending the monthly gatherings of “the lunch bunch” at Papa Jay’s.

Ruth was quiet but observant. She taught herself to read from the newspaper before starting school and continued that thirst for knowledge throughout her life. Reading was one of her great loves. The library was an essential part of life. She often said life was worth living as long as she could read; if she couldn’t read, she would be ready for the next life.

Sewing was also one of her most important and enjoyable talents, as well as baking, gardening, and many other homemaking skills. She was part of “the greatest generation” that saw to the needs of her family and country before her own. Thank you, Mom!

She is survived by her brother, Carl Hammer of Sacramento, California; four of her five children: Richard (Robin) Price of Carmichael, California; Joanne (Glenn) Williams of Provo, Utah; John Price of California; Susan (Blake) Atkin of Clifton, Idaho; 18 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, son Robert, and grandsons Remi Price and Daniel Atkin.

Due to COVID-19, there will only be a graveside service at the Oxford, Idaho Cemetery for the immediate family.

