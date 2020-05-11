February 2, 1920 – May 3, 2020 (age 100)

Sidney Ford Call of Firth, Idaho passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his son Michael’s home in Estacada, Oregon.

Ford was born on February 2, 1920 in Chesterfield, Idaho, to Sidney and Amy Irene Ford Call. He joined two sisters, Elna and Geneal. Another sister, Emma Jean, was born two years later in 1922. After their home in Chesterfield burned to the ground, they bought a farm and moved to Wapello, Idaho.

In October of 1925 Ford’s mother went to Malad to be with her sister to await the arrival of her fifth baby, Amy. Amy Irene Ford Call’s health did not improve after the birth, and she died on November 3, 1925. The four older children lived in Wapello, with Sidney, their father. Baby Amy was taken to Centerville, Utah for Grandma Ford to raise.

On December 11, 1929, his father Sidney surprised the kids with a step-mother, Vera Swenson. She brought a daughter, Bonnie, to the family. When Amy was six, she came to live with the family. Monte was born in 1936. Ford attended the Wapello School for seven years. He attended eighth grade at Kimball School, then attended Firth High School, where he was freshman class president, participated in football, basketball, baseball, track, and boxing. He also played the trumpet. He had a strong bass voice and sang in the glee club. When Ford was a junior in high school, he met Elna Sorensen and they began dating.

After graduating from Firth high school in 1938, he helped his father farm until he attended Utah State Agricultural College in Logan, Utah. In the fall of 1939, he received a church mission call to the Texas Louisiana Mission. It was signed by President Heber J. Grant, J. Ruben Clark, and David O. McKay.

Shortly before leaving, he and Elna Sorensen became engaged, and she promised to wait for him until his return. While serving his mission the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. On January 27, 1942, he was released from his mission.

Ford and Elna were married on February 18, 1942, in the Salt Lake Temple. Ford worked hard farming with his father, while Elna worked at the Daily Bulletin, now called the Blackfoot Morning News. Dad also worked for the electrical contractors at the Naval ordinance plant in Pocatello.

On November 29, 1944, Ford was inducted into the Army at Fort Douglas. (Elna was expecting their first child.). Dad shipped out of San Francisco Harbor on April 28, 1945. This was the first ship sent to the Philippines not in a convoy. They zigzagged all the way. Their son, Michael, was born on May 12, 1945. It would be nearly 2 years before Dad saw him. The soldiers arrived at Luzon Island on May 17, 1945, witnessing scenes of terrible devastation. Training was ongoing while awaiting the intended invasion of Japan. After the atomic bombings and the Japanese surrender, they were trained as an occupational force. They returned to Manila, and then on to Tokyo. They were among the first United States troops to enter Tokyo. Dad was assigned to the 44th tank battalion at Yokohama. Church services were held in General MacArthur‘s headquarters. They finally returned home August 31, 1946 and were discharged on October 20, 1946. He was a technician 5th class. The decorations he was awarded were Army of Occupation Medal, Philippine Liberation Medal with one Bronze Star, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, Marksmanship Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Victory Medal. Ford and Elna began their farming and dairy business in Wapello. Until the end of his life, he remembered every crop, all improvements made, equipment or vehicles purchased for the farm.

Following his military discharge, Dad finally met his son Michael, who was 18 months old. On March 15, 1947, Paulette Jeanne was stillborn. Claudia Ann was born June 4, 1949, Kathleen Gay, on May 15, 1951, Christie Lynn on April 5, 1954 and Mark Kendal on July 23, 1959.

In addition to a lifetime of hard work on the farm and raising a family, Ford was a man all about service. Service to his family, his friends, his church as well as strangers, and there were a few of them… living along the old Highway 91.

Ford was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served in many capacities as a teacher or counselor in the Sunday School, Priesthood, Mutual and Bishoprics. He was serving in the Stake High Council when Elna became very ill in the late 60’s. She died on February 18, 1972. They had been married 30 years.

Ford also served his community as a 12 year member of the Firth School Board, acting as Chairman for four years. He served with five different superintendents, helped plan and construct the new high school and auditorium, and presented diplomas to his three daughters upon their graduations. He was president of the Sixth District’s Trustee Association in 1970. Ford served on the Bingham County Planning and Zoning Board for four years, was president of the Blackfoot Irrigation Canal Company for several years, was president of the local chapter of National Farmer’s Organization, and served until NFO activity in Idaho was discontinued in 1996. He also served twice as District ll president.

Ford married Carol Holland Hughes on February 2, 1973. They enjoyed their life together in Wapello. When Carol died in 2018, they had been married 44 years. They say it takes a village to raise a child.

We think it takes a community to say a proper farewell to a friend and neighbor who lived with us for over 100 years. The last six months or so of Dad’s life were very special to him. He treasured each day. He spent quality time with his family and friends and enjoyed being with his dog, Bo. Being honored with Brady and Karin Scott’s One Hundredth Birthday Party, news articles, cards and visits or events and tangible items gave him material to reminisce about or re-read and enjoy during his quiet moments. After the celebration, he returned to Arizona and was able to attend his first professional football game after a lifetime of watching them on TV. He went on desert RZR rides and enjoyed every minute of them.

Our hearts are so sad to lose this wonderful man. But we are grateful to all his friends and family who honored him while he was with us.

Ford is survived by his son, Michael (Carol) Call, Estacada, Oregon, Claudia (Blaine) Jones, Shelley, Idaho, Kathleen (Robert) Peterson, Christie (Randy)Thomas, and Mark (Marcia) Call, all of Blackfoot, Idaho. Step-children, Elena (Steven) McFarland, Preston, Idaho, Michele Holland, Saint George, Utah, 21 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents, his first wife, Elna Sorensen, his daughter, Paulette Jeanne, his second wife, Carol, his sisters, Elna, Geneal, Emma Jean, Amy, a half brother, Monte Call, a step-sister, Bonnie Bergeson and step-daughter, Shawna Chandler.

A private Graveside service will be held 1:00pm Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Grove City Cemetery.

Those wanting to participate in Ford’s service can log on at hawkerfuneralhome.com and click “View Broadcast” and watch the Live Service on your computer or phone.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Legion Stewart Hoover Post 23, 436 North Fisher Avenue, Blackfoot, Idaho, 83221.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Hawker Funeral Home