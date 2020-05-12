Baby Animal Days COVID-19 compliant and back on for end of May reboot

American West Heritage Center volunteer Koby Pitcher feeds one of the facility's calves that will be on display for Baby Animal Days May 22, 23 and 25, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

WELLSVILLE – Spring Baby Animal Days are back at the American West Heritage Center (AWHC) this May, and officials want to make sure everyone will have a great experience and not have to worry about COVID-19.

“This will absolutely be a great time for families to get out of the house, enjoy the views and spend time together as families,” said Wendy King an AWHC assistant manager. “We will be ready for people to come see our spring baby animals on May 22, 23 and 25, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.”

AWHC staff has been working hard behind the scenes to create a special experience that is coronavirus compliant, uses social distancing, and provides animals for patrons to interact with.

“We will have new calves, small chicks and hopefully a newborn bison calf to go with the rest of our animals,” King said. “We won’t be able to have our popular train and pony rides or bison tours at this time.”

If all goes as planned, also on display will be mini goats, baby turtles, a baby zebra, kit foxes and a teenage camel.

“As part of our commitment to keep people safe from spreading the virus, we are limiting how many people can come in at a time,” she said. “And everyone will be routed one direction in and out of the animal viewing area.”

Markers will be out, informing people which direction to walk as they enjoy the animals.

Iron Gate Catering will have their food truck on the premises. The concessions will be open, as will the gift shop.

“In order to stay compliant with the Bear River Health Department and Gov. Gary Herbert’s plan to keep Utahns safe, we want people to come through as households,” King said. “People can be in groups of less than 20.”

“It is important to buy tickets online and schedule times for your group,” she added. “Tickets have been selling for $8 per person three years and up, which is discount from our normal events.”

There are some ticket info, rules, and frequently asked questions on their website: awhc.org.