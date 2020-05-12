August 14, 1934 – May 8, 2020 (age 86)

Beth Jeppsen, devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on Friday May 8, 2020. She was born August 14, 1934 in Florence, Colorado to Alonzo and Nellie Ham. She was the third of six children.

She met her future husband, Don, then a private in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Carson, Colo., on a blind date. She married her sweetheart on November 10, 1951. They had lived in Florence, Colorado, Glendale, Arizona, and Farmington, New Mexico, before finally settling in Brigham City in 1969.

She took great joy in putting together and keeping a lovely home for her family. Beth insisted on teaching all of her children to cook and her family recipes are cherished heirlooms. She was a member of the LDS Church and enjoyed several callings during her life. Her best memories always involved being surrounded by her family.

Beth is survived by her husband of 69 years, Don Jeppsen, and their children: Bettie (Greg) Marble, Marlene (Brice) Checketts, Donna (Ken) Pullan, Mike Jeppsen, and Marie Jeppsen. Her brother, Bud, and sisters Gayle and Millie of Colorado, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at at later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel