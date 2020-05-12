COVID-19 scare causes Hyrum to cancel patriotic holiday activities

Hyrum's Sunday Patriotic program is a favorite of the residents that live in the town. The program will not be held this year due to COVID-19.

HYRUM – Hyrum City Mayor Stephanie Miller and the city council have decided to cancel all city summer activities this year, except for the fireworks display on July 4 at 10 p.m., due to COVID-19.

“People can enjoy the fireworks from the inside of their cars or yards,” said Stephanie Fricke, the city recorder.

“We are following what all of the other cities in Cache Valley are doing by canceling what we can.”

The three days of the Star Spangled Rodeo on June 18-20, activities on the June 28 including the youth parade, water fight with the fire department and the medieval tournament are all closed this year.

The June 28 Patriotic Program will not be held on Sunday evening this year due to the virus.

The July 4th Chuck Wagon Breakfast, Blacksmith Fork Freedom Run, Main Street Mile, parade, booths and entertainment, even the Hornets Baseball game will not take place. All have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fricke said even Hyrum’s National Night Out Against Crime in August has been cut.

The city has also closed their candy shack and library, but books can be checked out by contacting the Hyrum Library. The Senior Citizen Center in Hyrum is also closed.