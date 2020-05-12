April 3, 1947 – May 1, 2020 (age 73)

In loving memory of Dianne Marie Cross, 73, resident of Clark Fork, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Sandpoint, Idaho.

Dianne was born April 3, 1947 in San Francisco, California to Ernest and Dorothy Kauffman. After graduating at Jefferson High School, and two years at beauty school, she worked as a beautician.

On October 7, 1967 she married her childhood sweetheart Larry Cross. They moved to Napa, California and then relocated in 1977 to Preston, Idaho.

She raised three kids there, Catie, Bunky, and John. They started Cross Outfitters and Headhunters Taxidermy and Sporting Goods, which later became Arrowhead Taxidermy.

Dianne and Larry moved to Clark Fork in 2000. She always had a smile on her face and loved everyone. She loved watching all the wildlife from the porch of her dream home in the mountains. She planted lots of flowers and hung up wind chimes to blow in the wind. She always baked fresh cookies whenever company came over and no one could enter the kitchen where she always made the best food.

She was nicknamed, “Princess Nana” by her grandkids for her unconditional love and compassion. She lit up a room with her big blue eyes and contagious smile.

She is greatly missed by her husband of 54 years, whom she met at 14, Larry Cross; her children Bunky, Catie, and John; her grandkids Samantha, Skyler, Aspen, Lindsay, Lacey, Tony, Annie, and Ashton; and five great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters Dorothy Sipi and Nadine Moffett.

You’ll always be in our hearts Princess Nana, we love you. And we will never forget your chocolate chip cookies.

