Dr. Frank Robert Bryner

November 18, 1930 – May 6, 2020 (age 89)

Dr. Robert Bryner, 89, passed peacefully in his sleep. He is survived by his loving wife Luzon Marshall Bryner, 6 children, 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was born in Raymond, Alberta, Canada, to Hardison Redd and Mary Wooley Bryner. He and his 3 brothers and 2 sisters were raised in Price, Utah, where he earned an Eagle Scout in 1946 and graduated high school in 1949. He served an LDS Mission to Sweden 1950-1953, then joined the Army and served his country during the Korean war 1953-1955.

Robert started his long and distinguished medical career at the University of Utah where he graduated from medical school in 1960. He found his specialty in Orthopedic surgery with a particular love for working with children. He cared for patients in Logan with skill and compassion from 1965 – 1988.

He closed his practice for an active duty assignment in the US Air Force and served his country in England at USAF / RAF Lakenheath from 1988 – 1993 as a Lt. Colonel, Chief of Orthopedics. He received the National Defense Service Medal for his service during the Gulf War for Desert Storm & Desert Shield.

Dr. Bryner also shared his skill as a medical volunteer in Guatemala and Belize, Central America, where he donated his time, equipment and skill to help countless patients over the years. He volunteered many hours to those less fortunate building houses for Habitat for Humanity and working in the free medical clinic. He was actively involved in children’s charities across the country including Children’s Hospital of Omaha and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Due to current restrictions there will not be a service held at this time. A memorial will be held when we can all get together to celebrate this great man with a huge heart. He will be missed by so many who loved him.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to one of the charities listed above is preferred.