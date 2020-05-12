December 27, 1938 – May 6, 2020 (age 81)

Our talented and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend Geraldine Jensen McGaha was reunited with her best friend, her husband Bill, on May 6, 2020; she was 81.

She was born to Byron Donald and Eliza Josephine Pledger Jensen on December 27, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the fifth of eight children.

Geraldine married the love of her life, William Luther McGaha, on August 19, 1955. Together they raised four children and enjoyed them along with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their family was their pride and joy. Bill and Geraldine were welcoming and friendly and all who entered their home felt their hospitality and kindness.

Geraldine and Bill had a great love for one another and were inseparable. That love carried them together through an adventurous 63-year journey of highs and lows until Bill exited this life on June 14, 2019.

Geraldine was an artist. She loved oil painting, a talent she inherited from her father. Geraldine loved color, from flowers to jewelry. She also loved music and especially loved to sing and dance. You could tell when she was happy because you would catch her singing and dancing her way through the house or wherever she was. She loved to read, garden, and work outside in the yard.

Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and playing games together. She had a beautiful smile that made her eyes sparkle and a magical laugh. Kind words and hugs were her currency with her children and grandchildren. She promoted kindness and cheered for others to succeed.

Geraldine loved people. Throughout her life she enjoyed being involved in the community and in her church. After settling in Brigham City, she served in many capacities including being the volunteer coordinator for the Brigham City Museum Gallery, president of the Utah State Women’s Legislative Council, she helped coordinate the Brigham City Heritage Arts Festival, she volunteered at the Brigham City Community Hospital, she coordinated local fundraisers for such groups as the American Heart Association, Pennies by the Inch for Primary Children’s Hospital, and many more.

Geraldine served as Relief Society President four times and in many other positions in the LDS Church. She and Bill also enjoyed serving together as temple workers in the Ogden LDS Temple. Before retirement, Geraldine worked for many years as a Certified Medical Assistant at the Brigham Medical Clinic.

Geraldine is survived by her four children, William Wade McGaha (Pamela), Kevin Wayne McGaha (Yvonne), Michael Levi McGaha (Enny), and Eliza Kathleen McGaha (Randy Wright) her 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters Caroline Rule and Kathy Aston and brother Tom Jensen. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sister Beverly, and brothers LeRoy, Donald, and Louis.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later time when it is safe for all who loved her to gather together.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel