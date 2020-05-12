Huntsman would like another opportunity to serve Utah

Huntsman2020.com

The state Republican primary will be held on June 30th and the ballots will be out soon. Except for a couple of special needs in-person voting locations, this will be an all mail-in balloting election. On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday current gubernatorial candidate and former Utah governor John Huntsman Jr. talked about what sets him apart.

“You have to ask people for a vote before you can get it. So I want to take this opportunity to encourage people to take a look at where we are on the issues, what do we stand for. Go to our website Huntsman2020.com and I hope we get your vote. I really do. I am not a status quo candidate, I wasn’t a status quo governor . If you want status quo, you got some candidates who probably would be your bet,” he said.

Huntsman said looking past COVID-19 he thinks the state is in a position to be able to grow and expand the economy with opportunities for all of its citizens in ways that nobody can fully comprehend at this point. He said his previous stint as governor was the best job he ever had.

“Some people have said ‘Well might you take another job if it comes along?’ The president(Obama) asked us to go to China after we were reelected before and it was the toughest decision we ever made. We decided to salute our country as Americans, and I just want people to know that our service is done(and) we are here to serve. This is the most important work that Mary Kay and I can do, and it would be a great honor to be able to serve again.”

The former governor is on the ballot with current Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox, former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes and former Utah G.O.P. chairman Thomas Wright. Current governor Gary Herbert is not running again after more than a decade in office.