Logan man pleads guilty to incident that led to SWAT standoff

Booking photo for Bryce D. Hellstern (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 42-year-old Logan man has confessed to illegally possessing a firearm and causing a standoff with law enforcement. Bryce D. Hellstern has been incarcerated since SWAT teams arrested him outside his family’s home last month.

Court records show, Hellstern was in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, amended to a third-degree felony. An additional charge of aggravated assault was dismissed by prosecutors.

On April 1, police officers and SWAT teams were called to a Logan home near 1550 N. 1600 E. after Hellstern pointed a gun at his brother and threatened to shoot him. He then barricaded himself in a backyard shed and threatened to take his own life.

About seven hours later, Helltern was safely taken into custody without incident. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and later arrested.

During Monday’s court appearance, Hellstern also pleaded guilty to two counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. The charges are unrelated to the April incident.

During Monday’s court appearance, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck scheduled sentencing for June 22. She also ordered Hellstern to undergo a presentence report about his criminal history.

Hellstern is being held in jail without bail for previously appearing for a previous sentencing hearing. He could face up to five years in prison.

will@cvradio.com