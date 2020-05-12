Robert “Bob” Mack Rich

July 23, 1947 – May 9, 2020 (age 72)

Bob battled three months with stage four lung cancer Leptomeningeal metastases.

He will be remembered for his love of the mountains where he would hike, snowshoe, four-wheel, and go for a Jeep ride. He was always exploring new water holes where he could sit back and enjoy the wildlife. Bob also enjoyed his guns, target practice, and reloading bullets in his gun room.

Bob was a Professional Welder and Machinist at Utah State University for 32 years. After retirement, if he wasn’t in the mountains, you could find him out in his shop working on jobs to help his sons with their various projects. Bob was always willing to help anyone that needed a weld job or fabrication.

All those that came to love Bob knew what mattered most was to enjoy the journey on the trail – never a destination, but what he found along the way.

Bob leaves behind his “Dear” wife, Loralee and their five sons; Kody (Lisa), Cheyenne (Misty), Dakota (Heather), Laredo (Lantz), Laramie (Leah), ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as, “Grandpa Bobby”.

Bob’s ashes will be released at the top of one of his favorite hiking trails where he will always be found in spirit.

No formal services will be held.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary